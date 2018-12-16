Bears clinch NFC North, end Aaron Rodgers' historic interception-free streak

The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field, breaking open a close game in the fourth quarter for a 24-17 win. It’s the seventh win for Chicago in its last eight games.

It’s the first division title for Chicago since 2010 and the team’s first 10-win season since 2012.

Nagy turns Bears around

Rookie head coach Matt Nagy has led quite the turnaround for Chicago. The Bears were just 5-11 last year and last in the division. Even though they had a top-10 defense, the offense just couldn’t score. But this year the Bears are top 10 in scoring offense and scoring defense, which is a big reason why they’re headed to the playoffs.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy celebrates after the Bears captured the NFC North title with a win over Green Bay on Sunday. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Nagy, a strong coach of the year candidate, is the first Chicago head coach to lead the team to a division win in his first season at the helm in nearly 100 years. The last man to do it was Paddy Driscoll in 1956.

This is the 11th division title for Chicago in the Super Bowl era.

Defense ends Aaron Rodgers’ record streak

The Bears also ended Aaron Rodgers’ record streak of pass attempts without an interception.

On third-and-goal from the 9-yard line with 3:14 left in the game, second-year cornerback Eddie Jackson intercepted an end zone pass intended for Jimmy Graham. Not only did the play keep the Bears up by 10 points, it marked Rodgers’ first interception since Week 4.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers broke Tom Brady’s NFL record of 358 passes without a pick. Rodgers got the number to 402 before the Jackson interception.

The Bears got after Rodgers all afternoon too: He was sacked five times and hit nine others, including the Khalil Mack Back Sack (trademark pending).

Trubisky spreads ball around

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had one of his better games of the season, completing 20-of-28 passes (71.4 percent) for 235 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, a good bounce-back from last week, when he had three interceptions during the Bears’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

He completed passes to eight receivers, and the offensive line kept him quite clean: Trubisky was sacked once and hit once.

