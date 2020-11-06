The NFL has cleared the Bears to return to Halas Hall on Friday, the team announced Thursday night.

The Bears sent everyone home from their facility Thursday after center Cody Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bears will resume football activities Friday at their team facility under the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The team did not provide an update on Whitehair and whether his initial positive test was confirmed by subsequent testing.

Two other offensive linemen — Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs — are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive back Michael Joseph also is on the list.

Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19, with Ifedi going on the reserve/COVID-19 list after contact tracing determined he was a close contact with Spriggs.

The Bears are scheduled to face the Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Bears cleared to return to team facility Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk