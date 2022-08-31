Bears claimed LB Sterling Weatherford off waivers from Colts
The Chicago Bears claimed linebacker Sterling Weatherford off of the waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.
An undrafted free agent, Weatherford had a strong showing throughout his time with the Colts—as short-lived as it was. The rookie linebacker seemed to have played himself into a role in the back end of the depth chart, but was one of the surprising cuts Tuesday.
While the Colts hoped to bring him back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, that never came to fruition. Instead, the promising young linebacker was claimed by Bears general manager Ryan Poles and will be working under former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
The writing was on the wall Tuesday when the Colts traded for linebacker Grant Stuard, a special teams ace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into his second season.
Weatherford would have been a strong addition to the practice squad but now will get a chance to begin his career on the active roster with the Bears.
