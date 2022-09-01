Breaking News:

Bears claimed former Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last couple of days following the final roster cutdown. After claiming six players off waivers on Wednesday, they added another on Thursday.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have claimed former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He was waived by Minnesota in order to clear up a roster for for Jalen Reagor, who was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Marsette joins a receivers group featuring Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

