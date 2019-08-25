Bears claim Tommy Doles off waivers

The Bears claimed offensive lineman Tommy Doles off waivers from the Falcons, the team announced Sunday.

Doles joins the Bears for the third time.

Injuries to Bears offensive linemen Rashaad Coward (elbow) and T.J. Clemmings (leg) led to Doles’ return.

Doles originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. The Bears cut him but then re-signed May 16 before waiving him again.

He played his college ball nearby at Northwestern University and was a three-year starter at right guard.