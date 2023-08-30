Bears claim rookie DB Quindell Johnson off waivers from Rams

Well, it didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Rams to lose their first player on the waiver wire. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chicago Bears claimed rookie defensive back Quindell Johnson off waivers from the Rams.

Johnson was among the players cut by Los Angeles on Tuesday, though he was probably someone the Rams wanted to bring back on the practice squad. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening as he’s now headed to Chicago.

The Rams signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis this year. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety, cover the slot or line up in the box, and his performance in the preseason finale may have been what piqued the Bears’ interest.

In that game, he had eight tackles, one sack and a pass breakup, putting together a fantastic game to close out the preseason.

The #Bears have also claimed DB Quindell Johnson from the #Rams. https://t.co/61cFZVEGwi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire