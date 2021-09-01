Bears claim return specialist Nsimba Webster off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With NFL 53-man Roster Cut Down Day in the rearview mirror, it’s officially waiver claim season! Ryan Pace and the Bears didn’t waste any time reshaping their roster again, claiming former 49ers wide receiver Nsimba Webster on Wednesday. Webster hasn’t played much on offense over his two-year NFL career, but he’s contributed as a kick and punt returner.

Webster signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and made their 53-man roster out of camp. He played in five games that season, but only as a special teams player. The Rams waived him the following summer, and the 49ers claimed him. Webster played in all 16 games last season, again primarily as a special teams contributor.

Over his career, Webster has returned 32 punts for 203 yards, good for a 6.3 yard average. He’s also returned 18 kickoffs for 404 yards, which comes out to a 22.4 yard average.

