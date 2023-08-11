Bears claim OL Logan Stenberg, waive WR Aron Cruickshank

The Chicago Bears made a roster move ahead of their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The team announced they claimed former Detroit Lions offensive guard Logan Stenberg off waivers. To make room for Stenberg, the team waived wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

Stenberg was a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He played sparingly his first couple of years as a reserve before earning more reps this past season. Stenberg played in 16 games and started four of them at right guard.

After two consecutive starts early in the season, Stenberg was benched in favor of Evan Brown due to his struggles. He saw little playing time on offense after that and allowed two sacks and committed three penalties, earning a PFF grade of just 39.3. He was waived earlier in the week following a joint practice with the New York Giants.

Now Stenberg comes to the Bears to battle for a roster spot. With starting right guard Nate Davis and backups Lucas Patrick missing a handful of practices, the addition of Stenberg could indicate the Bears need reinforcements at the position. Second-year guard Ja’Tyre Carter has been taking snaps with the first-team offense as of late.

With Stenberg coming in, Cruickshank is on his way out. The undrafted free agent out of Rutgers made a couple eye-popping catches early on in camp but he was always a longshot to make the roster. He’ll look to catch on elsewhere with plenty of preseason left to go. The Bears begin their preseason slate of games against the Titans on Saturday at noon. CT.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire