Bears claim Mykal Walker off waivers

The Bears have swapped out one linebacker for another.

Chicago announced the club has claimed Mykal Walker off waivers.

The Falcons let go of Walker on Sunday after he appeared in 49 games with 20 starts over the last three seasons. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Walker recorded 107 total tackles for Atlanta last year with four tackles for loss, six passes defensed, and two interceptions. He also tallied his first career sack.

As a corresponding move, Chicago has waived Kuony Deng.