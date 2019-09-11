Bears claim J.P. Holtz off waivers

Trey Burton missed the opening game for the Bears with a groin injury and his status for Week Two remains uncertain.

That may explain why the team added a player who also plays the position on Wednesday. The Bears announced that they have claimed J.P. Holtz off of waivers.

Holtz was elevated from Washington’s practice squad late last week and he played on special teams in their season-opening loss to the Eagles last Sunday. He was cut loose on Tuesday when the team made a couple of additions to their roster.

According to members of the media at Bears practice on Wednesday, Burton was taking part in the session. Whether his participation was limited or full will be known when the team releases its injury report.

Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson was waived to make room for Holtz.