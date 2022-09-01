Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette, former Vikings WR

Bears claim Vikings WR off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears bolstered their wide receiver room on Thursday, claiming former Minnesota Viking Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers, according to Tom Pelissero.

Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round selection in last year’s draft. He played in eight games and caught five balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and coincidentally did most of his damage against the Bears. Smith-Marsette caught his first career touchdown in Soldier Field in Week 14. Then he drew his first career start in Week 17, and caught all three of his targets for 103 yards and another score.

The Vikings waived Smith-Marsette after they acquired Jalen Reagor from the Eagles. The Bears 53-man roster now features Smith-Marsette, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis.

The team placed N'Keal Harry on IR earlier in the day, so they do not need to make a corresponding move to make room for Smith-Marsette.

The Bears also claimed six players off waivers on Wednesday, the most in the NFL.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!