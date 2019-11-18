Bears claim a hip injury forced Mitchell Trubisky out

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky didn’t finish the game, though he never found his way to the blue medical tent on the sidelines.

But the team claimed it was an injury that kept their starter off the field for the final minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears coach Matt Nagy said something had been bothering Trubisky for several series, he asked his quarterback to be honest about his condition in the late stages of the game.

He then made the decision to replace him with Chase Daniel for the final three minutes and 24 seconds.

Trubisky was fairly miserable against the Rams, 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception, so the decision to bench him might have been justified under any circumstance.

But his play and the Bears falling to 4-6 made it a much bigger story for the days to come.