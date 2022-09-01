Bears claim former Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Ryan Poles strikes again as the Chicago Bears claim their second former Minnesota Viking this week in wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The #Bears claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the #Vikings, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

Smith-Marsette was a shocking cut after the Vikings made the trade for Jalen Reagor. Originally slated to be the fourth wide receiver on the roster, Smith-Marsette struggled in the competition to be the main punt returner for the Vikings which ultimately led to the trade for Reagor.

New Bears general Manager Ryan Poles has done a lot of work rebuilding this roster with only 19 players remaining from the 2021 squad. Smith-Marsette heads to Chicago with enough skills to earnf one of the starting wide receiver spots.

The last time that Smith-Marsette played a football game, he caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in week 18 against his new team, the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings might regret this move quickly as they will see Ihmir Smith-Marsette twice this season.

