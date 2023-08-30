Bears claim former Rams DB Quindell Johnson off waivers

The Chicago Bears are utilizing their top waiver wire priority. After claiming defensive end Khalid Kareem, the Bears have made a move at safety.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago has claimed former Los Angeles Rams safety Quindell Johnson.

Johnson was signed by the Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety, in the slot or in the box. Johnson shined in the Rams’ preseason finale, where he had eight tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.

The #Bears have also claimed DB Quindell Johnson from the #Rams. https://t.co/61cFZVEGwi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

The Bears will have to make a corresponding roster move, which could mean A.J. Thomas is getting cut.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire