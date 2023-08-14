Bears claim former Falcons LB Mykal Walker, waive LB Kuony Deng

The Chicago Bears are making moves at the linebacker position. On Monday afternoon, the team announced they claimed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers and waived linebacker Kuony Deng in a corresponding move.

We have waived LB Kuony Deng and claimed LB Mykal Walker. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 14, 2023

Walker was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Fresno State, where he rose from a role player to a starter by his third season. In 2022, Walker started 12 games for the Falcons, where he totaled 107 tackles (four for a loss), one sack, two interceptions, and six passes defensed.

Atlanta waived Walker on Sunday in a bit of a surprise move. The Bears are first on the waiver priority list and put in a claim for Walker, taking advantage of an opportunity to bolster their linebacking corps.

With Walker joining the team, the Bears opted to waive Deng, a reserve who has yet to appear in a regular season game. Coincidentally, Deng signed with the Bears late in the 2022 season after spending much of the year with the Falcons on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire