Bears claim former Colts DE Khalid Kareem off waivers

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the waiver wire priority list, and they wasted no time in making a claim.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have claimed former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Khalid Kareem off waivers. Kareem also played with the Cincinnati Bengals.

This move comes shortly after news broke that the Bears were releasing defensive end Terrell Lewis, who had an impressive training camp and preseason. Former fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson was also a surprise cut.

Kareem also had an impressive preseason with the Colts, where he recorded a sack in all three preseason games. He also totaled 11 pressures, six tackles and eight stops.

And now here's the first waiver claim: The #Bears have claimed DE Khalid Kareem off waivers from the #Colts, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Kareem joins a revamped defensive end group that includes Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire