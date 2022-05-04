The Bears claimed receiver Chris Finke off waivers from the Chiefs on Wednesday, the team announced.

He signed a futures deal with the Chiefs in January after spending some time with the team last summer.

Finke went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers as a college free agent. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.

He joins a Bears’ receivers room that has Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., David Moore, Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome and Isaiah Coulter.

Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk