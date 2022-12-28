Bears claim CB Michael Ojemudia, waive DL Taco Charlton

Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears made a move to bolster their secondary for the final few games, claiming cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers from the Denver Broncos and waiving defensive end Taco Charlton on Wednesday afternoon.

Ojemudia was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa by the Broncos. He played in all 16 games his rookie year, starting 11 of them, and forced four fumbles. He played sparingly in 2021 and 2022, though, in part due to injuries. Over the course of those two seasons, Ojemudia appeared in just five games total. He was placed on waivers on Tuesday. He joins a Bears secondary that has been decimated with injuries to players such as Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor.

To make room for Ojemudia, the Bears waived Charlton, who had joined the team halfway through the season after spending the first half on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The former first-round pick out of Michigan appeared in five games for the Bears, notching just three total tackles.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

