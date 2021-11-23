Bears’ Chris Tabor says Matt Nagy is still the head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If Matt Nagy has already been informed of his impending firing, it’s news to special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

“Coach Nagy is our head coach. I want to work for this guy now, OK? Love him to death and he’s the head football coach of the Chicago Bears and he’s gonna lead us to a win on Thursday. I believe that deep down in my heart,” Tabor said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “So, to me there’s no story at all. Fair enough?”

A report from Patch surfaced Tuesday morning claiming the Bears’ game in Detroit on Thursday will be Nagy’s last as the team’s head coach. The report said Nagy was informed of the decision Monday.

The team has not responded to the report and had not changed its media schedule as of late morning. Tabor still spoke to reporters at his regularly scheduled time, speaking before Nagy, which put him in an awkward position to answer questions about the head coach’s job status.

Asked if he had any conversations with Nagy about Thursday being his last game, Tabor said: “Absolutely not.”

“My status is we're going to go to walk-through, then I'm going to go to practice and then on Thursday I'm going to coach our tails off to win the football game,” Tabor said. “I don't know anything about that report. And reports are just reports to me. I have a job to do so I'm going to stick to that job.”

Nagy is scheduled to speak to reporters at 11:45 a.m. CT.

