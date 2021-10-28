Bears' Chris Tabor will coach Sunday if Nagy tests positive

Bears' Tabor will coach Sunday if Nagy tests positive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been away from team practices this week at Halas Hall to prevent further outbreak.

It is questionable if Nagy will recover in time to manage Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. He will have to submit two negative COVID tests within a 48-hour span in order to resume head coaching duties.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has been filling in for Nagy during his absence and will act as head coach on Sunday if Nagy is unable to test negative.

If Matt Nagy is not cleared from COVID-19 protocols by Sunday, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be the acting head coach against the #49ers. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 27, 2021

The Bears are currently dealing with a COVID outbreak and are the leading the NFL with players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Caleb Johnson were the last two players recently added. They join linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey and Nagy in COVID-19 protocol.

