Bears-Chiefs won’t be played in Germany in 2023

The NFL announced its international slate for the 2023 season, which features five games to be played overseas this upcoming season.

Despite reports that the Chicago Bears would face the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, we’ve learned that won’t be the case. The Chiefs will instead host the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 in Frankfurt.

That means the Bears will indeed face the Chiefs in Kansas City — date to be announced. NBC Sports’ Peter King shed some insight as to why that is, explaining that each host team gets to protect one home game from being played overseas. For the Chiefs, they requested the Chicago game not be played in Germany.

Full NFL international schedule: Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars (London) Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills (Tottenham) Week 6: Ravens vs Titans (Tottenham) Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt) Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots (Frankfurt) — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2023

Other international games include the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 4 in London), Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 5 in London), Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Week 6 in London) and Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Week 10 in Germany).

The NFL will continue to roll out early games from its 2023 slate leading up to the full schedule release on Thursday, when we’ll know when the Bears will face their 2023 opponents.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire