Bears-Chiefs to remain Sunday Night Football game in Week 16

The NFL confirmed that the Bears game against the Chiefs will remain the Sunday Night Football game next week on NBC as originally scheduled.

The Bears tweeted the confirmation.

The league could have flexed out of the game after the Bears’ 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

But the Bears remain a top draw, and the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak.

So same time — 8:20 p.m. ET — and same place next Sunday night.