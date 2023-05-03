Bears-Chiefs to play in Germany, per German paper

Bears-Chiefs to play in Frankfurt, per German paper originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A German newspaper reports that the Bears and the Chiefs will play in Frankfurt this fall. The Bears-Chiefs game will be one of two games in Germany, per BILD, along with a Patriots-Saints game. According to BILD, those two games will be on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, but it’s not yet known which game will be played on the 12th and which game will be the 19th.

In 2022, the Buccaneers and Seahawks became the first two teams to play in Germany, in a game that was played in Munich. By all accounts, the game was a big success.

“The game in Munich was a significant moment for the NFL in Germany, one that will be remembered by spectators at the stadium and by spectators from around the world for years to come,” Alexander Steinforth, the marketing director for the NFL’s efforts in Germany told the paper (with quotes run through Google Translate). “The economic and social impact of our first regular season game is impressive and underscores the positive contribution the game has made to the city of Munich and beyond, and we look forward to playing more games in this country in the years to come."

The Bucs-Hawks game last year drew 5.8 million viewers, which set a new NFL record for an international game.

The NFL began its International Series in 2007 with the Giants and Dolphins facing off in London. The Bears have played overseas twice, and both games were in London. The first time was a 24-18 victory over the Buccaneers in 2011. Then in 2019, they lost to the Raiders 24-21.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released next week.

Note: Google was used to translate the copy from BILD.

