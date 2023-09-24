Bears-Chiefs inactives: Nate Davis will play after being away for personal reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A tumultuous week for the Bears comes to an end Sunday when they visit the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bears will be without starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting left guard Teven Jenkins, both of whom are on injured reserve. However, the Bears will get starting right guard Nate Davis back. Davis missed the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons as he dealt with a death in the family.

Davis missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons and was listed as questionable in the leadup to Sunday's game at Arrowhead, but he will play and is expected to start at right guard.

Meanwhile, starting safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out Saturday with a foot injury. Running back D'Onta Foreman is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will once again be the emergency signal-caller, with Nathan Peterman assuming QB2 duties in Kansas City.

Here is the full list of inactive for the Bears and Chiefs

With Davis active, the Bears' starting offensive line should be Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Davis, and Darnell Wright.

