The Bears-Chiefs game may be flexed out of Week 16 Sunday Night Football

If you're a Bears fan traveling the weekend of December 21st, you may want to check and see if your plans are adjustable. According to WGN's Adam Hoge, the Bears have the potential to be flexed out of Sunday Night Football for their Week 16 matchup against the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple sources confirm NFL has executed a 6-day flex window for WK 16. That means #Bears-Chiefs can still be flexed out of Sunday Night Football, depending on Sunday's results. NO-TEN will likely move to SNF if Bears are eliminated. Plan your holiday travel accordingly. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 11, 2019

The move hinges on how the Bears play this coming Sunday against the current NFC North leading Green Bay Packers. If the Bears break our hearts this holiday season and lose to the Packers, effectively eliminating them from this post-season, they could lose the December 22nd SNF slot to the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL implemented flexible scheduling to primetime in 2006 to ensure quality matchups during SNF, allowing teams to earn their way into primetime slots. The NFL usually has to give at least 12-days notice if they decide to make the switch, which becomes more flexible towards the end of the season.

