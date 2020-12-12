Bears check two key boxes in latest 2021 NFL mock draft

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a six-game losing streak that’s dropped their record to a disappointing 5-7, and with their odds of making the playoffs worsening by the week, Bears fans have begun looking forward to the 2021 NFL draft.

The Bears currently hold the 13th overall pick and will undoubtedly be in the first-round quarterback market but in the latest 2021 mock draft from the Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, Chicago decides to wait until the second round to land their newest ‘hope’ at the position.

In Easterling’s mock, the Bears instead choose to bolster their offensive line with their first pick and select Northwestern offensive tackle, Rashawn Slater.

Slater would instantly become the most talented lineman on the Bears’ roster and a plug-and-play starter at offensive tackle. In fact, if this pick comes to fruition, Chicago would be wise to end the Charles Leno Jr. era and allow Slater to begin his career as the starting left tackle from Day 1.

The more important pick comes in Round 2, where Easterling sends Florida QB Kyle Trask to the Windy City.

Trask is enjoying an incredible breakout season for the Gators and is squarely in the first-round conversation. If he somehow slips to Chicago’s second pick, a 2021 draft haul that includes Slater and Trask would be an absolute home run.

For Easterling’s complete mock draft, click here.