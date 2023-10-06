Bears check all the boxes in new film breakdown from win against Commanders

J.T. O'Sullivan, the creator of "The QB School" YouTube channel, was chuckling in his most recent video at how much bigger the Bears' night could've been against the Washington Commanders.

They won by a 20-point margin, but O'Sullivan pointed out several free throws Justin Fields and the Bears missed in his newest video that could've made it a lot more entertaining.

It's another week and another must-watch film breakdown. As opposed to the first few weeks, this one's well more upbeat after a Bears victory on the back of a phenomenal game from Fields.

The Bears checked all the boxes for O'Sullivan. He points out a few missing items, but they're all marginal adjustments.

He pointed out the throws Fields missed such as the sail route to Darnell Mooney and the endzone look to DJ Moore he overthrew. O'Sullivan pointed to Fields' footwork as an ongoing issue the young signal caller needs to clean up if he wants to land those throws.

The most significant sigh of relief O'Sullivan pointed out was the Bears and Luke Getsy's playcalling. Similar to this point last year, Getsy changed the offense to adapt to Fields' strengths; most discernably, his legs. No more buckling down in the pocket and no flooded scheme calls.

It's an offense totally fit for Fields. There were quarterback-designed runs, sweeps, deep routes, mobile pockets and RPOs. You name it. If Fields is comfortable running it, the Bears ran it.

"There was innovation. There was not a predictability of what they were doing," O'Sullivan said.

The result? A boatload of production.

Fields threw for 282 yards on a 52% completion percentage from 29 attempts. He also tacked on 57 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He threw for four touchdowns --- three to DJ Moore --- while only taking three sacks against an intimidating, legitimate defensive line in Washington.

It appears the pendulum swung back the other way in favor of the Bears after Thursday night. And O'Sullivan --- at least, from an offensive standpoint --- can attest to the warranted optimism.

"You gotta be pretty optimistic about this offense and what they look like," O'Sullivan said.

