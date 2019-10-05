Bears' Chase Daniel wants to be NFL's best backup QB, and has a lot to prove Sunday

LONDON - Is Chase Daniel at his best when he doesn't have time to prepare to start?

It may seem like an odd question, given how well Daniel is able to operate Matt Nagy's offense. Getting a full week of practice and preparation should only help him be better running it, right?

In an admittedly small sample size, Daniel has put excellent backup quarterback numbers with the Bears when he hasn't had much, if any, time to prepare. In 2018's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions (on the shortest week in NFL history with no live reps in practice) and last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings (with Mitch Trubisky getting hurt six plays into the game), Daniel's numbers are fantastic for a backup: 49/67 (73 percent), 425 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions.

With a full week - and a few extra days, too - to prepare to face the New York Giants last year, Daniel struggled. He threw a pick-six on the Bears' first drive, was tagged with another interception and fumbled four times in an overtime loss. While he engineered a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, those turnovers and balls on the ground are exactly what teams don't want when their backup is in.

So with a full week of practicing as the Bears' starting quarterback before this Sunday's meeting with the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Daniel is aiming to avoid a repeat of what happened in that last start.

One thing Daniel feels like might be in his favor: The Bears aren't playing a normal game this weekend.

"If anything, it's actually made it a little bit easier because I don't overthink things," Daniel said. "There's just been so much stuff outside of football - you got to worry about packing, you got to worry about family tickets, you got to worry about all that stuff. And I'm really good at compartmentalizing, staying loose, staying calm. We have a really good game plan, and we're looking forward to Sunday."

Daniel's also not a guy who's approaching this game with any added pressure to make it count for his career - as in, he knows his role as a backup, and is trying to be as good of a backup quarterback as he can be. Not a full-time starter, at least not for the 2019 Bears.

"I try to be the best backup quarterback in the league," Daniel said. "Not only at backup quarterback stuff but when my number's called, playing well and playing with confidence. The whole stuff for me is, can a backup quarterback transition into a game on short notice and run the offense seamlessly and not have anything change? I thought we did that for the most part last week pretty well."

For Daniel to be the best backup quarterback in the league, though, he'll have to play well on more than just short notice.

"Everyone has trust in him," Nagy said. "I've been with him for years now, so I understand who he is. I know exactly how he works. Our players have ultimate trust."

