Bears' Chase Claypool trade is move that's all about Justin Fields

Bears' trade for Claypool is move that's all about Justin Fields

The first 10 months of Ryan Poles' tenure as Bears general manager were filled with questions and criticism over his inability to provide quarterback Justin Fields with the necessary support in a critical season for his development.

I've been as guilty of this as anyone.

But Poles made a move Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, that was all about the Bears' young quarterback.

On Tuesday, Poles traded the Bears' second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. Field Yates of ESPN first reported the trade.

That's a big price to pay for Claypool. But it's a move that's all about getting Fields the type of weapon he doesn't currently have on the roster. One that help spur the development the Bears have seen over the past month.

Claypool is 24 years old and has one-and-a-half seasons remaining on his rookie contract. He's cheap, young, and is an unreal athletic talent.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, recorded a 40.5-inch vertical, and 126-inch broad jump.

Those measurables have been a huge asset so far in his NFL career. In 2.5 seasons, Claypool has 34 contested catches in 94 opportunities, per Pro Football Focus.

Claypool recorded over 800 yards in each of his first two seasons and is averaging nearly 15 yards per catch this year while playing with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Giving up what is likely a top-40 pick for Claypool is a big gamble. There are whispers that he had been a distraction in Pittsburgh and the Steelers were ready to move on. Could a third and a sixth have gotten it done?

Perhaps.

Over the past four weeks, Fields has started to shine, elevating the bad offense built around him. The Bears have a talented receiver in Darnell Mooney but lack other pass-catching options that can create separation and make big plays.

Claypool is that guy. He's an efficient go-route runner who excels at making contested catches.

In the loss to the Cowboys, Fields threw a dime to Velus Jones Jr. down the sideline for what should have been a 53-yard touchdown. Jones cold dropped it.

If that's Claypool, it's almost certainly six.

The Bears went out and got Justin Fields help. Something everyone had been asking them to do.

The weak free-agent crop of receivers probably spurred their willingness to give up a top-40 pick for Claypool. It's a lot to give up, but the Bears are showing they believe Fields is the guy.

If that's what this season is all about, Ryan Poles just told you he believes the Bears have their quarterback.

This was a move all about Justin Fields' growth. It's trending in the right direction. Now, it's time for the next step.

