Bears' Chase Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Cole Kmet

Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates.

Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish. In return, they were selected six picks away from each other in the NFL draft.

Kmet was taken by the Bears as the first tight end off the board with the No. 43 overall pick. Claypool was taken six picks later by the Steelers with the No. 49 overall pick.

On Tuesday, the two reunited. The Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool, who spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.

Kmet is ecstatic to have his old teammate back. He posted a story on his Instagram account welcoming Claypool to Chicago. The Bears also plugged pictures of the two at Notre Dame and a moment between them after a game.

Hopefully, Claypool can take some of the pressure off Fields in the passing game.

The Bears' current receivers have struggled to help Fields this season, evident by their fighting for the lowest separation rate as a unit in the NFL.

Claypool is a big body (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) who can get open downfield and fight for contested catches. So far this season, he's underperformed with 321 yards and one touchdown through eight weeks, but, he could improve in a new situation.

Luckily, the chemistry between him and Kmet is already established, and the team hopes he can hit the ground running with Fields.

"I like the way Justin [Fields] is trending, and adding another big body who's physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hand as well as a blocker, that enhances everyone around him." general manager Ryan Poles said of Claypool on Tuesday.

