Bears make Charles Leno a post-June 1 cut

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Charles Leno is no longer a member of the Bears, but the full cap ramifications of his release won’t hit for another month.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Bears made Leno a post-June 1 cut.

Chicago will now realize $9 million in cap savings and $2 million in dead money on this year’s cap, but they’ll have to wait a few weeks to use any of it. If they had gone the traditional route, Leno would have accounted for $5.1 million in dead money and $6.2 million in savings.

Leno started 94 games for the Bears, including every game of he last five seasons. He’ll likely be hearing from teams in need of offensive line help

Bears make Charles Leno a post-June 1 cut originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

