Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent after Texans win

Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' chances to snag the first pick in the NFL draft are up to 35 percent, according to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index).

Before Week 16, the index set the Bears' chances of landing the first pick in the draft at around 10 percent. After the Houston Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the Bears' chances boosted by 25 percent, landing them a 35 percent chance of earning the first pick in the draft.

Still, there are two weeks left in the regular season before a permanent draft order for the 2023 NFL draft is set in place. The Texans need to tally one win more than the Bears over the final two weeks for the Bears to earn the first pick.

The Texans will face the two opponents they have won/tied against this season. During Week 17, they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they defeated earlier in the season. In the final week, they take on the Indianapolis Colts, who they tied during Week 1.

As for the Bears, they will take on the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom they lost to earlier in the season. Granted, they only lost to the Lions by one point. However, they are now without multiple starters including Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney, etc.

What's more, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday he expects his team's best effort heading into the final two weeks of the season to defeat their division rivals, despite the Bears standing within striking distance of overtaking them for the top pick in the draft.

"If you're competing, you compete to win, right?" Smith told the media on Wednesday. "Our last games are in our division. We want to eventually take over the division. For us to have an opportunity to have a winning record in our division is pretty important to our guys."

