Bears chairman George McCaskey voted no against NFL's 17th game

The NFL announced Tuesday the league would be extending the regular season to 17 games and three preseason games starting this year.

NFL owners attended the Annual League Meeting virtually and agreed to an additional game, but one familiar face did not.

Filed to @espn: Yesterday's vote to expand the NFL regular season was years in the making -- but it wasn't unanimous among team owners. George H. McCaskey of the Bears voted against it. https://t.co/xnbICPge6k — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 31, 2021

Bears chairman George H. McCaskey voted against the 17th game, per ESPN's Seth Wickersham. McCaskey is the only owner known to have voted against the game, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The league also pushed the Super Bowl back a week to fit the extra game into the regular season.

The Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders for the 17th matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

