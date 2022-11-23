Bears center Lucas Patrick shut down for rest of 2022 NFL season

Lucas Patrick shut down for rest of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Patrick’s season is over. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that the Bears interior lineman underwent surgery on his injured toe earlier this month, and that he will not return this year.

Patrick was one of the Bears biggest free agent signings over the offseason, as Ryan Poles gave him a two-year, $8 million deal to be the team’s starting center. But Patrick never found his footing this year. A thumb injury over the summer knocked him out for the majority of training camp. It also prevented him from playing center when he eventually returned from injury. Patrick rotated with Teven Jenkins at right guard for a while, then moved to left guard when Cody Whitehair injured his knee in Week 4.

Patrick didn’t play up to his standards at either guard position, and as part of the Bears’ self-evaluation during their mini-bye, he was moved back to center. It was a short-lived move, however. Patrick suffered the toe injury that eventually ended his season in the first quarter of his first game back at center.

Sam Mustipher has been the Bears starting center for the bulk of the season, and there’s no reason to believe the team will make a change any time soon. The team’s backup center is Dieter Eiselen.

