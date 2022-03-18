New Bears center Lucas Patrick shares what he brings to OL

What Bears are getting in humble, yet confident, center originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Lucas Patrick took the podium for his first press conference as a new Chicago Bears offensive lineman, it didn’t take long for him to field the one question on everyone’s mind: Do you have any indication whether the Bears want you to focus on center, or guard?

“Center, that’s where I think I’ll be,” Patrick said. “But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the NFL, it’s be ready to play any position. That’s definitely one thing I’ll bring to this team is the availability and the reliability at multiple positions.”

Patrick has experience playing both guard spots, and center. With the Bears opting not to re-sign James Daniels this offseason, and tendering Sam Mustipher, it could appear on the surface that the Bears would slot Patrick into the vacated right guard position. But it’s been noted that Patrick is at his best in the middle of the line, and he explained why he has success at that position in particular.

“I think it’s two things,” Patrick said. “I get to apply some of my mental strengths and how I approach the game and how I see things, along with the physical approach that I can bring, kind of right at the apex of the offensive line. When you combine those two, I think you can play a certain way, and that allows me to play football how I think it should be intended, which is physical, tough but smart.”

Listening to Patrick speak, he comes off as mild-mannered and thoughtful一 not traits you’d expect from a gruff offensive lineman. So where does that gritty, tough, physical streak come from?

“I’ve got a switch I can flip. I’m pretty low-key as you hopefully can see, I’m low-key right now. But once it’s time to play football, I don’t believe that it’s a contract sport. I believe it’s a collision sport and that’s how I like to play it.”

Mild-mannered, yet tough. Thoughtful, yet physical. Seemingly opposing personality traits that come together in Patrick. But there’s one more interesting duality that is immediately apparent too: humble, yet confident.

“I don't want to speak too much on statistics but I've had a good track record over the last two years of blocking for a quarterback and keeping him pretty clean, and I plan to keep him as clean as possible so he can make the plays that he was brought in here to make.”

