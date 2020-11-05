Bears center Cody Whitehair tests positive for COVID-19
The Bears have an official COVID-19 outbreak on their hands, as a second offensive lineman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Whitehair joins reserve tackle Jason Spriggs in the COVID-19 protocol and right guard Germain Ifedi is quarantining because of his close contact with Spriggs, and, presumably, Whitehair. Whitehair was already expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans with a calf injury and starting right tackle Bobby Massie is sidelined with a knee injury.