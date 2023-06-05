Bears CB Kyler Gordon feeling more comfortable in Year 2

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is entering his second NFL season, and he’s already more noticeably comfortable.

After being tasked with playing both outside and nickel cornerback during his rookie year, Gordon is being asked only to play in the slot this season. While it was a tall order for any player, yet alone a rookie, to play both positions, Gordon appreciated the experience of getting the reps.

“It definitely was a thing during training camp because I was playing nickel, corner, and I’d be with the ones, twos and threes,” Gordon said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I was feeling it all in my legs. It was a lot. But I still appreciated it because I needed those reps and experiences. I understand why I was out there a lot and stuff like that.”

Gordon had a rough start to the 2022 season, which head coach Matt Eberflus attributed to him being a rookie. But Gordon got better as the season wore on, and he feels more confident heading into Year 2.

“I do feel extremely comfortable,” Gordon said. “I feel like I know my place, where I’m supposed to be and stuff like that, so definitely coming back this second year, I definitely don’t have any of the ‘where am I?’ like I did the first year. I feel like I know where I’m at, what’s going on.”

Following an up-and-down but important rookie season, Gordon has an opportunity to prove himself at an important position in Eberflus’ defense.

