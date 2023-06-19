Bears CB Kyler Gordon dubbed player under pressure to perform in Year 2

Alyssa Barbieri
Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is entering a pivotal second season, where he’ll be looking to establish himself as a cornerstone on defense.

Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie season, which started rough but ended strong. He played both outside and nickel cornerback, which isn’t easy for a rookie.

Now, Gordon will focus on playing in the slot, where he has an opportunity to prove himself at an important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Pro Football Focus dubbed Gordon one of the second-year players under the most pressure to perform in 2023. The Bears have two first-round picks in 2024, and if Gordon doesn’t prove to be the guy, they could find a top option in the draft.

Gordon had a rough start to the 2022 season, which Eberflus attributed to him being a rookie. But Gordon improved as the season progressed, and he feels more confident heading into Year 2.

“I do feel extremely comfortable,” Gordon said during OTAs. “I feel like I know my place, where I’m supposed to be and stuff like that, so definitely coming back this second year, I definitely don’t have any of the ‘where am I?’ like I did the first year. I feel like I know where I’m at, what’s going on.”

