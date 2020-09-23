Bears CB Jaylon Johnson ready to face one of the best in Falcons WR Julio Jones

If there’s one thing Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn’t lacking, it’s confidence. Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson was already looking forward to challenging some of the game’s best receivers.

Now, Johnson is going to get his wish.

The undefeated Bears will play the winless Falcons in Week 3, where Johnson will face his biggest challenge yet. Atlanta has a talented duo of receivers in Calvin Ridley and, one of the game’s best, Julio Jones.

“Just being able to match up against arguably one of the best receivers of this generation,” said Johnson. “I mean, being able to line up against him, and then Calvin Ridley is an upcoming star as well. Just being able to match up against this high-quality talent is just big for me in being able to get my name out there, to be able to make plays against those guys.”

While matching-up against someone like Jones would intimidate some, Johnson isn’t phased. He respects the talent of an elite receiver like Jones, who had nine catches for 157 yards in Week 1, and Johnson is ready for the challenge.

“No, not since I’ve gotten to the NFL,” said Johnson. “I did as a kid in high school and maybe in college, but at the end of the day, he bleeds the same way I bleed, so I’m just going to go out there and compete. I mean, he’s the best, and I consider myself one of the best, so we’ve just got to match up.”

The tandem of Jones and Ridley are certainly the most talented wideouts Johnson will face thus far. But he’s aware of just how explosive these Falcons receivers can be, and he’s focused on continuing to do his job to try to limit them.

“I didn’t need to dive into Atlanta,” said Johnson. “I knew who they were and their style of play way before this game. They’re definitely explosive players and very savvy route runners, and they make every route look the same. It’s just about having eye discipline and just trying to stay attached.”

Although the Bears might end up catching a break if Jones can’t go Sunday. He strained his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, and the team will take his injury “through the week.”

Johnson has gotten off to an impressive start as Chicago’s starting right cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller. So far this season, Johnson has allowed three catches on seven targets (42.9%) for 55 yards. His five pass break-ups are the second-most in the NFL and he’s allowed a 64.2 passer rating when targeted, which is better than the six cornerbacks drafted ahead of him.