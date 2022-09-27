Bears CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) says status uncertain vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears (2-1) were without top cornerback Jaylon Johnson in last week’s narrow victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). Johnson suffered a quad injury during last week’s practice, which left an already thin cornerback group down their top player.

Johnson joined the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Wednesday, where he indicated his status is uncertain for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants (2-1).

“Of course I’m ready and hungry to play,” Johnson said, “but I feel like it’s nothing that I want to rush and make worse.”

While it’s not a vote of confidence, it’s also not a guarantee that he’ll be out.

Johnson was limited in practice last Thursday before missing Friday’s workout and being declared questionable. While he wasn’t able to go last Sunday, the hope is he’ll be good to go against the Giants.

With Johnson sidelined, the Bears turned to a cornerback trio that includes rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones. Gordon and Vildor lined up outside in Chicago’s base defense. When they moved to nickel, Gordon kicked inside while Jones took his place.

There were notable struggles with that young cornerback trio against the Texans. With the Giants on deck, it would be huge to get Johnson back. Especially considering how his simply being in the lineup has impacted how offenses attack them. Johnson has yet to be targeted in coverage in his first two games this season.

