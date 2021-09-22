Bears CB Jaylon Johnson named PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is quietly off to an impressive sophomore season, where he’s not only stepped in as CB1 but assumed the role of lockdown corner against a Rams and Bengals offense with some talented receivers.

Following an impressive outing in Chicago’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati, it wasn’t a surprise to find that Johnson was named Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week. Johnson was the Bears’ highest-graded defensive player with a 92.2 grade, including 92.3 in coverage. In the win, Johnson had four pass breakups and his first career interception.

Through two weeks of action, Johnson is PFF’s highest-graded cornerback with a 87.0 grade. Johnson has a coverage grade of 83.7, which ranks third among cornerbacks, a run defense grade of 75.2 and a pass rush grade of 60.0.

PFF’s Defensive Player of the Week 🔒 Jaylon Johnson 🔒 pic.twitter.com/52WWmHn34n — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2021

While it’s only been two weeks, Johnson has faced some impressive offenses, and he’s been dominant. Johnson has given up just four completions, tallied an interception, allowed a 66.3 passer rating for opposing quarterbacks and leads the NFL with five pass breakups.

Eventually, teams are going to realize they should avoid targeting Johnson. While that’s flattering, it’s not good news for the inexperienced corners Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, who have had their share of struggles.

