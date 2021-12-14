Bears CB Jaylon Johnson made Matt Nagy look silly with comment after Packers loss

The Chicago Bears were competitive in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, where they held a 27-21 lead that left head coach Matt Nagy “having so much fun.”

But that fun didn’t last long as things changed in the second half, where the Packers scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives to jump out to a 35-27 lead of their own.

One thing was clear: The Packers made the necessary adjustments to turn things around in the second half, which is exactly what good teams do. You know, the opposite of what Nagy typically does, as evidenced by his team being outscored 24-3 in the second half.

While Packers wide receiver Davante Adams’ stat line would indicate that he dominated throughout the game — 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns — that wasn’t the case in the first half.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson did an impressive job defending Adams in the first half, limiting him to just two catches on five targets for 19 yards, according to NextGen Stats.

But in the second half, Adams caught all eight targets for 102 yards against other defenders not named Johnson.

While Nagy said the Packers “did the same thing they did in the first half” with Adams. But Johnson said, which was what we all saw, that Green Bay made several adjustments in the second half to free him up.

“A lot of motions. A lot of drag routes, underneath routes. A lot of pick-routes,” Johnson said. “They switched it up pretty good. They did a lot of things that make covering him very hard.”

It’s not a good look for Nagy, especially considering that this isn’t the first time that it’s been clear he’s struggled making halftime adjustments.

