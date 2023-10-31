Advertisement
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson expected to stay in Chicago

Alyssa Barbieri
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson requested and was granted permission to seek a trade late Monday night after he and the Bears failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Johnson is expected to stay in Chicago “after a day of exploration.”

Last week, Johnson said contract negotiations had picked back up after his impressive two-interception outing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, both sides weren’t able to find common ground, which led Johnson to request a trade.

While reports indicated Johnson garnered plenty of interest around the league, it sounds like general manager Ryan Poles’ asking price was too high.

Johnson has been having arguably his best NFL season of his young career. He’s proving himself to be one of the league’s best cover corners, allowing a completion percentage of just 47 percent and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has four forced incompletions, a 37.3 passer rating allowed and an 84.4 grade, which is tied for third among all cornerbacks.

With Johnson staying put in Chicago, the focus should shift to inking the fourth-year cornerback to a long-term deal. We’ll see if both sides can get something done.

