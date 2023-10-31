Bears CB Jaylon Johnson expected to stay in Chicago

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson requested and was granted permission to seek a trade late Monday night after he and the Bears failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Johnson is expected to stay in Chicago “after a day of exploration.”

Last week, Johnson said contract negotiations had picked back up after his impressive two-interception outing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, both sides weren’t able to find common ground, which led Johnson to request a trade.

While reports indicated Johnson garnered plenty of interest around the league, it sounds like general manager Ryan Poles’ asking price was too high.

After a day of exploration, Jaylon Johnson is expected to stay in Chicago, sources say. https://t.co/1k8EsFp8gq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Johnson has been having arguably his best NFL season of his young career. He’s proving himself to be one of the league’s best cover corners, allowing a completion percentage of just 47 percent and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has four forced incompletions, a 37.3 passer rating allowed and an 84.4 grade, which is tied for third among all cornerbacks.

With Johnson staying put in Chicago, the focus should shift to inking the fourth-year cornerback to a long-term deal. We’ll see if both sides can get something done.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire