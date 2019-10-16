Bears “cautiously optimistic” Mitchell Trubisky will play this week

It looks like Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to be back in the starting lineup this week.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said at his Wednesday press conference that the team is “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky’s left shoulder injury has recovered to the point that he’ll play against the Saints. Trubisky was injured in Week Four and did not play in the team’s Week Five loss to the Raiders.

For his part, Trubisky said that he feels “close” to 100 percent and that he expects to show the team that he’s well enough to take hits while fulfilling all of his job responsibilities. Trubisky also said that he will wear a harness on his left shoulder for protection and doesn’t think that it will affect him outside of a potential impact on how he catches shotgun snaps.

Chase Daniel will take some snaps in practice this week in order to keep him ready in the event things take a negative turn with Trubisky, but all signs point to Daniel being on the bench this weekend.