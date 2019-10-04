LONDON - Akiem Hicks (knee) was a limited participant in the Bears' practice Friday at Allianz Park, increasing the possibility the Pro Bowl defensive lineman plays Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Matt Nagy said Hicks, who is officially questionable, will be a gametime decision before the Bears' 6 p.m. local time game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"He was out here today and I was happy with how he looked," Nagy said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That Hicks even made the transatlantic trip from Chicago to London Thursday night was encouraging. But before Friday, he hadn't practiced since suffering a knee injury - which Nagy previously described as "wear and tear" - in Week 3 against Washington.

Nagy said Hicks was close to playing last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Bears exercised caution in holding him out. Reserves Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris stepped up in a big way in Hicks' absence, racking up 3 1/2 sacks and doing their part to put a lid on Dalvin Cook, the Vikings' running back who entered Week 4 as the NFL's leading rusher.

The Bears could opt to give Hicks a more extended rest with their off week on the horizon, though. If Hicks doesn't play Sunday, he'd have nearly a month to recover between that Sept. 23 game against Washington and the Bears' Week 7 date with the New Orleans Saints Oct. 20.

Still, the Bears are a better defense with Hicks on the field. If he's ready to play Sunday, he'll play.

"He's going to be as game-time as it can be," Nagy said. "And I feel cautiously optimistic about it."

Bears 'cautiously optimistic' Akiem Hicks will play Sunday against Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago