Bears will carryover lowest amount of cap space in the NFC North from 2018 to 2019

Bears general manager Ryan Pace got his money's worth out of 2018.

He wasn't afraid to spend big money to acquire play-makers on both sides of the ball, and it culminated in a 12-4 season and the first trip to the playoffs in almost a decade.

All the money Pace handed out left him with very little carryover for 2019. The NFL Players Association released the league-wide salary cap space rollover to the new league year, and the Bears have the least of any NFC North team.

The CBA allows teams to carry over unused salary cap space from the previous year. Below are the amounts that each team chose to carry into the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/Uvf4rA2TMS — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 31, 2019

Their $3.6 million is the 10th-lowest in the NFL and over 15 times less than the $56.5 million that the Cleveland Browns will carryover.

Early projections from Over The Cap have the Bears with justover $10 million in total cap space for the upcoming offseason, the fifth-lowest of any team.

That figure doesn't include the new contract for right tackle Bobby Massie because the financial details of that deal have yet to be released.

Pace could still cut into their cap space further by re-signing other pending free agents like Adrian Amos, Bryce Callahan or Aaron Lynch.