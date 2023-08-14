Bears cancel final open training camp practice due to weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears canceled open training camp practice on Monday due to inclement weather. The team will still practice, but it will be indoors, and fans won’t be able to watch.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and all staff is our utmost priority,” the Bears said in a statement.

Monday was set to be the final training camp practice with fans in the stands, so the Bears offered a 15% discount at the Bears Pro Shop as consolation. Interested fans can use the code BEARSCAMP23 on all non-sale items until August 31st at 11:00 pm for the discount.

Tuesday the Bears have a day off as they make their way to Westfield, IN for two joint practices against the Colts. That will culminate in the team’s second preseason game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Bears begin the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Packers at Soldier Field.

