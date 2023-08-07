Bears camp: Justin Fields ‘looks like a different QB’ this year

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering an important third season, where many expect him to have a breakout year.

After emerging as arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback last season, Fields needs to prove himself as a passer. And it sounds like he’s doing just that in training camp.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, those at Halas Hall “can attest that Fields looks like a different QB than he did last training camp,” and he noted that Fields was “decisive on almost every throw” during Sunday’s Family Fest practice.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has noticed a “nice gradual ascent” as Fields works on mastering the position. This offseason, the focus has been taking control of the offense, footwork and improvement in the quick passing game.

“Last year was probably, ‘I’m going to do my job,’ and playing the position at the highest level is being in control of it all,” Getsy said. “He’s on his way to being able to do stuff like that. That part has been really fun in training camp. We were in 101 classes, now we’re in 201 and 301 classes.”

While Fields has an upgraded supported cast, including receiver DJ Moore, he also has continuity for the first season in the NFL. Fields’ second year in Getsy’s system has him feeling more comfortable in his command of the offense.

“He’s making checks on his own, and he’s doing a lot of different things off script, which he did last year,” Moore said. “So I see positives for him.”

