Bears make Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the 2024 draft

There might be some surprises tonight. The first overall pick won't be one of them.

The Bears have made USC quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the 2024 draft.

It was never in doubt. Williams was the no-brainer top prospect. And now he's a Bear.

For Chicago, it could be their first franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman. And it comes at a time when the Bears are trying to finagle $2.3 billion in public money for a new stadium.

With Williams on board, that becomes an easier sell.