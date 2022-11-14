Bears' Cairo Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions

Santos not sure what happened on missed PAT vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- A meltdown like the one that engulfed the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions requires a special set of circumstances to take place.

For the Bears, that included a missed extra point by their automatic Cairo Santos that proved to be the difference in their 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.

"Obviously, with how the ball flew, something tells me that it was something in the operation," Santos said after the loss of the missed point after. "It comes down to me trusting everything and going through it. It didn't come off right. That's not how we operate. So I just have to look at what happened myself and make the correction."

The Bears entered the fourth quarter leading by 14. The Lions scored an early touchdown to close within seven, and then Jeff Okudah tied the game with a pick-six off Justin Fields. Fields responded immediately with a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 30-24 lead with Santos' PAT pending.

Santos had made 17 straight extra points when he trotted onto the field after Fields' touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter Sunday. But his kick to put the Bears up seven sailed wide left, leaving the door open for the Lions to complete the fourth-quarter comeback.

When Jamaal Williams capped off an eight-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to give the Lions a 31-30 lead with under three minutes to play, Santos was left hoping quarterback Justin Fields could get him in range to deliver a game-winning field goal.

But there was no such redemption for Santos and the Bears on Sunday.

The Bears' game-winning drive went nowhere as Julian Okwara sacked Fields on fourth-and-8 to send the Bears' to their sixth loss in their last seven games.

It's easy to point to Santos' missed PAT as the play that lost the Bears the game Sunday. But several moments contributed to a late collapse against a Lions team that looked like a train wreck for two-and-a-half quarters.

Fields' pick-six was an egregious mistake. The Bears committed nine penalties. Two cost them scoring opportunities, and three helped the Lions march down the field for their early fourth-quarter touchdown to trim the Bears' lead to seven.

It was a total team meltdown.

Still, Santos has been arguably the most reliable kicker in the NFL outside of the Week 1 game played in a monsoon against the 49ers. For him to miss at that juncture is a gut punch for a young team still trying to learn how to win.

"It's easy to just count one point and go, 'oh yeah, it's a tie.'" Santos said. "There's so many things that happened and that's how we all feel. We all have opportunities to make plays and help the team win. At that point in the game, we didn't make the extra point. So we just didn't end up tying the game because of that point. But just so many things we can end up pointing fingers why we didn't come out with 31 points at the end of the game."

The missed PAT stings, but it won't impact Santos' confidence.

"How I see myself in practice, I'm just kicking unconsciously," Santos said. "I have so much confidence. I see the ball fly with my eyes closed, and it's just going down the middle. That's just how it's been all year for me. But there are certain situations in games, like the extra points in the first game of the season and here, that I just got to make.

"Whatever the reason that happened, just as a pro, you have to be ready for any situation. That's something I need to be better at."

